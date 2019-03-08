Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A State Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Evangelical Christian Academy 57, Prairie 37

Semifinal=

De Beque 70, Haxtun 55

Class 2A State Tournament=

Semifinal=

Yuma 56, Fowler 47

Class 4A State Tournament=

Semifinal=

Lewis-Palmer 70, Holy Family 56

Longmont 61, Pueblo East 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 2A State Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Heritage Christian Academy 32, Meeker 31

Semifinal=

Yuma 51, Del Norte 35

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

