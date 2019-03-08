Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A State Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Evangelical Christian Academy 57, Prairie 37
Semifinal=
De Beque 70, Haxtun 55
Class 2A State Tournament=
Semifinal=
Yuma 56, Fowler 47
Class 4A State Tournament=
Semifinal=
Lewis-Palmer 70, Holy Family 56
Longmont 61, Pueblo East 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 2A State Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Heritage Christian Academy 32, Meeker 31
Semifinal=
Yuma 51, Del Norte 35
___
