Boise State looks to end streak vs Air Force

Air Force (13-16, 8-9) vs. Boise State (11-19, 6-11)

Taco Bell Arena, Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force looks to extend Boise State’s conference losing streak to seven games. Boise State’s last MWC win came against the San Jose State Spartans 105-57 on Feb. 9. Air Force came up short in a 90-79 game at home to Nevada on Tuesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Justinian Jessup has averaged 14.3 points and 4.4 rebounds to lead the charge for the Broncos. Alex Hobbs has paired with Jessup and is maintaining an average of 12.4 points per game. The Falcons are led by Lavelle Scottie, who is averaging 15.8 points and 5.7 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jessup has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Boise State field goals over the last five games. Jessup has 41 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Falcons are 0-8 when they score 61 points or fewer and 13-8 when they exceed 61 points. The Broncos are 0-12 when allowing 72 or more points and 11-7 when holding opponents below 72.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Falcons have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Broncos. Boise State has 36 assists on 83 field goals (43.4 percent) across its previous three matchups while Air Force has assists on 51 of 89 field goals (57.3 percent) during its past three games.

TIGHTENING UP: Air Force’s offense has turned the ball over 13.3 times per game this year, but is averaging 9.4 turnovers over its last five games and 6.7 over its last three.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com