Broncos re-sign Pro Bowl long snapper Casey Kreiter

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos Pro Bowl long snapper Casey Kreiter signed a one-year, $1 million contract to stay in Denver on Thursday, the same day the team officially released strong safety Darian Stewart.

The fourth-year pro from Iowa was set to become a restricted free agent next week.

Kreiter became the first long snapper in franchise history to earn a Pro Bowl berth last season after he snapped 146 times (85 punts, 35 extra points, 25 field goals and a fake punt) without an unplayable delivery.

Kreiter has appeared in 42 games for the Broncos the last three seasons.

