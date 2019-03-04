San Antonio and Denver meet for conference battle

Denver Nuggets (42-20, second in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (35-29, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes San Antonio and Denver will play at the AT&T Center.

The Spurs are 25-19 in conference games. San Antonio averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 23-9 when they win the turnover battle.

The Nuggets are 27-12 against Western Conference opponents. Denver ranks third in the Western Conference scoring 53.4 points in the paint per game, led by Nikola Jokic averaging 11.7. The Nuggets won the last meeting between these two squads 102-99 on Dec. 28. Jamal Murray led the way with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is shooting 47 percent and averaging 21.5 points. Bryn Forbes is shooting 47.9 percent and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Malik Beasley leads the Nuggets averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers while scoring 11.7 points per game and shooting 43.5 percent from beyond the arc. Mason Plumlee is shooting 68.4 percent and has averaged 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 114 points, 48.3 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 45.6 percent shooting.

Spurs: 3-7, averaging 108.6 points, 44.7 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points on 48.7 percent shooting.

Spurs Injuries: Dejounte Murray: out for season (knee).

Nuggets Injuries: Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Trey Lyles: out (left hamstring strain).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.