Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

There will be no suspensions from the post game incident between the Nevada and Utah State basketball teams following the 81-76 Aggie win Saturday night in Logan, UT.

The Mountain West determined that “inappropriate conduct” in the post game handshake line lead to a post game argument and not the Utah State fans rushing the court.

Several Nevada players and coaching were seen on video shouting obscenities at the crowd, security officials and referees.

Nevada plays Air Force, Tuesday night at the Academy.

Read the full statement from the conference below:

After a thorough investigation into the circumstances of Saturday night’s incident, which included a review of numerous video clips from various sources and the collection of written statements from multiple individuals, the Mountain West has concluded the situation was not caused by the court rush. There was a postgame management plan in place and it was executed successfully.

Rather, inappropriate conduct by individuals from both programs in the postgame handshake line and subsequently in the locker room areas created the unfortunate circumstances. The Conference office has had multiple communications with both athletics directors and has shared the findings of its review. Each institution will be responsible for the determination and administration of what it deems appropriate disciplinary action for those involved. It must be made clear unsportsmanlike and unprofessional conduct is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.