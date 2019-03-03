Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Olympic champ Kim says she’ll need surgery for broken ankle

VAIL, Colo. (AP) — Olympic champion Chloe Kim says she’ll need surgery after breaking her ankle at the Burton U.S. Open this weekend.

Kim got off her snowboard gingerly following her first run in Saturday’s halfpipe final, but she finished all three rounds of the contest.

Later, she said on Twitter that she had broken the ankle and would need surgery that will force her to miss a contest at Mammoth Mountain next week.

Kim finished second to Maddie Mastro, who became the first woman to land a double crippler — a double backflip above the halfpipe — in competition.

The victory snapped Kim’s eight-contest winning streak. The 18-year-old, who won the gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics last year, will enroll at Princeton in the fall.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Olympic champ Kim says she’ll need surgery for broken ankle

Olympic champ Kim says she’ll need surgery for broken ankle

12:33 pm
Maluach leads New Mexico over Colorado State 77-65

Maluach leads New Mexico over Colorado State 77-65

10:34 pm
Holiday scores 29, Pelicans beat Nuggets 120-112

Holiday scores 29, Pelicans beat Nuggets 120-112

10:05 pm
Olympic champ Kim says she’ll need surgery for broken ankle
Sports

Olympic champ Kim says she’ll need surgery for broken ankle

Maluach leads New Mexico over Colorado State 77-65
Sports

Maluach leads New Mexico over Colorado State 77-65

Holiday scores 29, Pelicans beat Nuggets 120-112
Sports

Holiday scores 29, Pelicans beat Nuggets 120-112

Scroll to top
Skip to content