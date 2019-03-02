Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Swan scores 37 to lift Air Force past Wyoming 80-72

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Ryan Swan had a career-high 37 points as Air Force beat Wyoming 80-72 on Saturday.

Swan shot 13 for 17 from the floor, including 4 of 6 from deep. He added nine rebounds.

Lavelle Scottie had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Air Force (13-15, 8-8 Mountain West Conference). Caleb Morris added six rebounds.

Justin James had 23 points and six rebounds for the Cowboys (6-23, 2-14), who have now lost six games in a row. Jake Hendricks added 18 points. Trace Young had 11 points.

The Falcons improve to 2-0 against the Cowboys for the season. Air Force defeated Wyoming 81-76 on Feb. 6. Air Force takes on Nevada at home on Tuesday. Wyoming plays San Jose State on the road on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Bey’s double-double leads Colorado past Utah 71-63

Bey’s double-double leads Colorado past Utah 71-63

7:27 pm
Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s Scores

6:58 pm
Swan scores 37 to lift Air Force past Wyoming 80-72

Swan scores 37 to lift Air Force past Wyoming 80-72

6:36 pm
Bey’s double-double leads Colorado past Utah 71-63
Sports

Bey’s double-double leads Colorado past Utah 71-63

Saturday’s Scores
Sports

Saturday’s Scores

Swan scores 37 to lift Air Force past Wyoming 80-72
Sports

Swan scores 37 to lift Air Force past Wyoming 80-72

Scroll to top
Skip to content