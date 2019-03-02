Special Teams Lead Colorado College Past 20th-Ranked North Dakota

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Bryan Yoon and Trey Bradley each had a goal and an assist and Alex Leclerc posted 34 saves to lead Colorado College to a 3-1 victory over 20th-ranked North Dakota Friday night at the Broadmoor World Arena.

The Tigers scored two power-play goals and killed all seven of North Dakota’s extra-man opportunities to improve to 13-16-4 overall and 7-11-3 in the NCHC.

Leclerc was a big reason for the excellent penalty kill, saving 14 shots during UND’s seven power plays. He kept North Dakota scoreless for nearly 59 minutes with some spectacular saves, including several from point-blank range.

“He (Leclerc) was great,” head coach Mike Haviland said. “He played solid against the puck, tracked it well. He didn’t really give up the rebounds. The guys did a good job in front of him, boxing out, not giving them the second and third chances, even with an extra attacker on. Our special teams were great tonight.”

After two scoreless periods, Grant Cruikshank put the Tigers on the board at the 2:31 mark of the final frame. Cruikshank slid down the slot, took a pass from Troy Conzo and beat Peter Thome for his 10th goal of the season.

“It was a big goal obviously, it got us going in a tight game,” Haviland said. “He’s done that a lot in the third.”

The Tiger power play then took over as Yoon scored the eventual game-winner at the 13:13 mark with a blast from the point that got through traffic and snuck past Thome. Following a hooking call to UND’s Gabe Bast, Bradley scored an empty-netter on the power play, his team-leading 13th, with 2:01 remaining to seal the deal.

Andrew Peski scored for the Fighting Hawks (15-15-2, 9-11-1 NCHC) with 1:03 remaining for the final goal of the game.

Thome finished with 31 saves, while UND held a 35-34 advantage in shots. Mason Bergh led all players with five and Collin Adams had a team-high four for North Dakota.

The same two teams will battle on Saturday, March 2, beginning at 6 p.m.