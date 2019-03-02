Davis and the Pelicans visit the Nuggets

New Orleans Pelicans (27-36, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (42-19, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis leads New Orleans into a matchup against Denver. He’s fourth in the league averaging 27.5 points per game.

The Nuggets have gone 27-11 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is third in the Western Conference with 53.4 points in the paint per game, led by Nikola Jokic averaging 11.7.

The Pelicans are 9-24 on the road. New Orleans is 2-5 in one-possession games. The Nuggets won the last meeting between these two teams 105-99 on Jan. 30. Malik Beasley scored 22 points to help lead Denver to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is shooting 50 percent and averaging 20.6 points. Beasley has averaged 14.6 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 52.4 percent over the last 10 games for Denver.

Davis leads the Pelicans averaging 27.5 points and is adding 12.5 rebounds. Kenrich Williams has averaged seven rebounds and added 8.3 points per game over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 113.1 points, 48.9 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points on 47.7 percent shooting.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 113.5 points, 48.7 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points on 45.4 percent shooting.

Nuggets Injuries: Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Trey Lyles: day to day (left hamstring strain).

Pelicans Injuries: Trevon Bluiett: out (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.