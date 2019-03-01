Falcons fall to Holy Cross, 2-1, in overtime

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Crusader Mitch Collett scored at 2:31 of overtime to lift Holy Cross to a 2-1 win over Air Force in an Atlantic Hockey Conference game Friday, March 1, at the Cadet Ice Arena.

After a scoreless first period, the Falcons took a lead midway through the second. Brady Tomlak gave the puck to Evan Giesler in the left circle. Giesler’s shot was knocked down, but Trevor Stone sent a back-hand into the net at 10:02. Later in the second period, the Crusaders (10-18-5, 10-13-4 AHC) tied the game. Bryce Dolan centered a puck from the corner and Michael Laffin tipped it in at 16:16.

Neither team scored in the third period as the game went into overtime tied at 1-1. Collett skated the puck into the right circle and his shot was saved. Collett collected the puck and put back his own rebound for the game winner with 2:29 remaining.

Air Force (15-13-5, 13-10-4 AHC) outshot Holy Cross in every period and 29-15 for the game. Each team was 0-for-4 on the power play. Billy Christopoulos made 13 saves for the Falcons while Tommy Nixon made 28 for the Crusaders.

“I thought we played a terrific game,” head coach Frank Serratore said. “When you only score one goal, the margin of error is thin. If this team goes down, it will be because we can’t score enough goals. I’m proud of the way the guys played. We played hard and I thought we deserved a better fate. We will regroup for tomorrow’s game and hopefully find a way to score a few more goals.”

The same two teams conclude the series, and the regular season, Saturday, March 2, at 5:05 pm MT at the Cadet Ice Arena. Prior to the game, the Falcons will honor the team’s seven seniors. Air Force clinches home ice in the quarterfinals with a win on Saturday.