Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Davis scores 34 to lead N. Colorado over Weber St. 85-61

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Jordan Davis had 34 points as Northern Colorado easily defeated Weber State 85-61 on Thursday night.

Trent Harris had 16 points for Northern Colorado (19-9, 13-4 Big Sky Conference). Bodie Hume added 10 points. Jonah Radebaugh had 11 rebounds and six assists for the hosts.

Jerrick Harding had 15 points for the Wildcats (16-12, 10-7). Israel Barnes added 11 points and six rebounds. Zach Braxton had 11 points.

The Bears leveled the season series against the Wildcats with the win. Weber State defeated Northern Colorado 78-64 on Jan. 19. Both teams take on Idaho State in their next game. Northern Colorado remains home for its matchup against the Bengals on Saturday, while Weber State stays on the road with a visit to Idaho State on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Davis scores 34 to lead N. Colorado over Weber St. 85-61

Davis scores 34 to lead N. Colorado over Weber St. 85-61

9:23 pm
Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper

Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper

3:28 pm
Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault

9:17 am
Davis scores 34 to lead N. Colorado over Weber St. 85-61
Sports

Davis scores 34 to lead N. Colorado over Weber St. 85-61

Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper
News

Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault
Covering Colorado

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault

Scroll to top
Skip to content