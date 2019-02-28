Former CSU-Pueblo running back Bernard McDondle chasing NFL Dream

The path to the NFL Draft is not easy. For anyone. It’s even harder if you aren’t invited or well known.

Bernard McDondle is out to prove that talent is more important than name recognition.

“There is always a chip on your shoulder being a Division II boy,” said McDondle, Thursday morning. “They are going to overlook you, they are going to think you might not be as good as everybody else and being out here is the time to show them.”

So that’s what he’s been doing everyday at the South Suburban Recreation Park aka the Bubble in the shadow of the Denver Broncos headquarters at Dove Valley.

So, every rep. Every step. Jump. Leap and cut is all aimed at showing NFL Scouts that he has what it takes to make it at the next level, just as good as the big boys.

“We push each other day in and day out,” he said. “We have a lot of fun, we encourage each other everyday to be great and that’s the main thing; competing with the D1 guys is the best part about it.”

At CSU-Pueblo, the former running back was a force in the RMAC for four seasons, finishing his career with 2,814 yards rushing and 29 touchdowns, plenty of tape to show any NFL scout but that’s not enough anymore.

“Being a CSU-Pueblo Thunderwolf…. you have to know those guys can pay down there being able to be apart of that history and that legacy.”

McDondle knows he’s a long shot for the NFL but he will let the chip on his shoulder lead the way.

“Right now we are all in the same spot and the same boat; we are all trying to get to the end goal and that’s playing in the NFL.”