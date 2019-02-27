Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 4A State Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Centaurus 62, Thomas Jefferson 60

Cheyenne Mountain 64, Sierra 63, OT

Harrison 61, Golden 57

Holy Family 64, Abraham Lincoln 54

Lewis-Palmer 74, Greeley Central 19

Longmont 67, Pueblo Central 46

Mead 71, Coronado 48

Pueblo East 61, Steamboat Springs 59

Class 5A State Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Chaparral 82, J.K. Mullen 57

Cherry Creek 76, Fairview 67

Grandview 42, Rock Canyon 38

Mountain Vista 71, Fruita Monument 65

Overland 72, Eaglecrest 56

Rangeview 72, Fountain-Fort Carson 54

Smoky Hill 53, Highlands Ranch 36

ThunderRidge 59, Denver East 56, OT

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

