Weber State looks for road win vs N. Colorado

Weber State (16-11, 10-6) vs. Northern Colorado (18-9, 12-4)

Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State looks for its third straight win over Northern Colorado at Bank of Colorado Arena. Northern Colorado’s last win at home against the Wildcats came on Jan. 31, 2015.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The electric Jordan Davis has put up 23.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists to lead the way for the Bears. Complementing Davis is Jonah Radebaugh, who is putting up 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The Wildcats are led by Jerrick Harding, who is averaging 22.3 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Davis has directly created 47 percent of all Northern Colorado field goals over the last five games. Davis has 35 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 68: Weber State is 0-7 when its offense scores 68 points or fewer. Northern Colorado is a perfect 12-0 when it holds opponents to 68 or fewer points and has allowed 65.6 points per game over its last five.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bears are 12-0 when they turn the ball over 12 times or fewer and 6-9 when they exceed 12 turnovers. The Wildcats are 5-0 when they make 11 or more 3-pointers and 11-11 when the team hits fewer than 11 from long range.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Colorado has made 9.6 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is tops among Big Sky teams.

