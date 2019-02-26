No. 6 Denver Edges Colorado College, 1-0

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Tyson McLellan scored the game’s only goal and Devin Cooley posted 24 saves for his fourth shutout of the season as No. 6 Denver defeated Colorado College, 1-0, Tuesday night at the Broadmoor World Arena.

Alex Leclerc had 29 saves for the Tigers (12-16-3, 6-11-3-0 NCHC) in the game that was rescheduled from Jan. 18 when the Pioneers were unable to get to Colorado Springs due to adverse weather and travel conditions.

McLellan scored at the 7:48 mark of the first period. He finished an odd-man rush by taking a centering pass from Jake Durflinger and scoring from right in front of the net for his first tally of the season.

Leclerc kept the Tigers in the game during the first period, making 13 saves, including a couple from point-blank range as the Pioneers (18-8-4, 10-8-2-2 NCHC) outshot CC, 14-8.

The Pioneers only held a 12-8 advantage in shots during the second period, but controlled the puck for the majority of the frame. The Tigers held their own, meanwhile, fighting off a couple of penalties. Mason Bergh had a good shorthanded look, but clanged a shot off the pipe midway through the period.

“Alex made some great saves early on,” head coach Mike Haviland said. “It would have liked to have seen a little more bite in the second period instead of waiting until the third.”

The Tigers came to life in the final 20 minutes and outshot Denver, 8-4, sparked by a delayed penalty for 36 seconds, then a pair of full two-minute power plays that saw four shots on goal by CC.

Cooley was up to the task, however and the Pioneers took a commanding advantage in the Gold Pan series. Colorado College will have to sweep the Pioneers the final weekend of the season to reclaim the trophy.

“They (Denver) did a good job of keeping us on the outside and not giving us many chances,” Haviland said.

The Tigers were 0-for-4 on the power play and held the Pioneers scoreless in their five man-advantage opportunities.

Colorado College stays at home to play 20th-ranked North Dakota this weekend. Friday’s game will begin at 8 p.m., and be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.