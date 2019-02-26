Cal’s Tony Tuioti hired as Nebraska’s defensive line coach

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has hired California’s Tony Tuioti to replace Mike Dawson as defensive line coach.

Coach Scott Frost announced the addition of Tuioti on Tuesday. The 42-year-old was a Golden Bears assistant the past two years, coaching outside linebackers in 2017 and the defensive line in 2018. Tuioti spent 2016 at Michigan, where he oversaw recruiting as the director of player personnel. Tuioti also has coached at his alma mater of Hawaii and with the Cleveland Browns.

Tuioti, who played defensive line for the Rainbow Warriors from 1996-99, signed a two-year contract paying him $375,000 annually.

Dawson was on the Central Florida coaching staff that followed Frost to Nebraska after the 2017 season. Dawson resigned two weeks ago to join the New York Giants staff.

