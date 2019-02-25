Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A District 3=

Championship=

Springfield 76, Walsh 61

Third Place=

Branson/Kim 61, Wiley 54

Class 1A District 6=

Third Place=

Sierra Grande 51, Primero 33

Class 3A Intermountain District=

3rd Place=

Centauri 56, Bayfield 36

Championship=

Montezuma-Cortez 50, Alamosa 48

Class 3A Tri-Peaks District=

Fifth Place=

La Junta 54, Lamar 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Springfield 46, Branson/Kim 35

Class 1A District 6=

Third Place=

Sierra Grande 53, La Veta 27

Class 3A Intermountain District=

3rd Place=

Centauri 50, Montezuma-Cortez 40

Championship=

Pagosa Springs 28, Alamosa 21

Class 3A Tri-Peaks District=

Fifth Place=

The Vanguard School 47, Lamar 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

