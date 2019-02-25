Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A District 3=
Championship=
Springfield 76, Walsh 61
Third Place=
Branson/Kim 61, Wiley 54
Class 1A District 6=
Third Place=
Sierra Grande 51, Primero 33
Class 3A Intermountain District=
3rd Place=
Centauri 56, Bayfield 36
Championship=
Montezuma-Cortez 50, Alamosa 48
Class 3A Tri-Peaks District=
Fifth Place=
La Junta 54, Lamar 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Springfield 46, Branson/Kim 35
Class 1A District 6=
Third Place=
Sierra Grande 53, La Veta 27
Class 3A Intermountain District=
3rd Place=
Centauri 50, Montezuma-Cortez 40
Championship=
Pagosa Springs 28, Alamosa 21
Class 3A Tri-Peaks District=
Fifth Place=
The Vanguard School 47, Lamar 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/