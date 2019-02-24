Montana looks to extend streak vs N. Colorado

Northern Colorado (17-9, 11-4) vs. Montana (20-6, 13-2)

Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Northern Colorado. In its last five wins against the Bears, Montana has won by an average of 13 points. Northern Colorado’s last win in the series came on March 5, 2016, a 78-72 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The explosive Jordan Davis is averaging 23.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists to lead the way for the Bears. Jonah Radebaugh is also a key contributor, accounting for 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. The Grizzlies have been led by Ahmaad Rorie, who is averaging 15.2 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Davis has accounted for 50 percent of all Northern Colorado field goals over the last three games. Davis has 18 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Montana has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 83.8 points while giving up 70.6.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bears have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Grizzlies. Montana has 53 assists on 97 field goals (54.6 percent) across its previous three games while Northern Colorado has assists on 44 of 74 field goals (59.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Colorado as a team has made 9.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Big Sky teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com