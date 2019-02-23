Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A District 1=
Championship=
De Beque 70, Ouray 30
Class 2A District 1=
Third Place=
Sargent 79, Center 56
Class 2A District 4=
Third Place=
Byers 66, Clear Creek 43
Class 2A District 5=
Fifth Place=
Paonia 48, Soroco 41
Class 3A Tri-Peaks District=
Seventh Place=
Buena Vista 45, Salida 40
Class 4A State Tournament=
Second Round=
Holy Family 57, Northfield 39
Lewis-Palmer 69, Ponderosa 52
Pueblo Central 51, Durango 32
Class 5A State Tournament=
Second Round=
Cherry Creek 77, Columbine 65
Highlands Ranch 49, Regis Jesuit 48
Smoky Hill 82, Douglas County 67
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 2A District 5=
Fifth Place=
Vail Christian 46, Plateau Valley 34
Class 3A Frontier District=
Consolation Semifinal=
Bennett 29, KIPP Collegiate 23
Class 3A Intermountain District=
Semifinal=
Alamosa 42, Centauri 39
Class 3A Metro District=
Third Place=
Faith Christian 57, Colorado Academy 45
Class 3A Tri-Peaks District=
Seventh Place=
Trinidad 48, Florence 31
Class 3A Western Slope District=
Third Place=
Moffat County 47, Grand Valley 27
Championship=
Delta 40, Cedaredge 25
__
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/