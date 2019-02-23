Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A District 1=

Championship=

De Beque 70, Ouray 30

Class 2A District 1=

Third Place=

Sargent 79, Center 56

Class 2A District 4=

Third Place=

Byers 66, Clear Creek 43

Class 2A District 5=

Fifth Place=

Paonia 48, Soroco 41

Class 3A Tri-Peaks District=

Seventh Place=

Buena Vista 45, Salida 40

Class 4A State Tournament=

Second Round=

Holy Family 57, Northfield 39

Lewis-Palmer 69, Ponderosa 52

Pueblo Central 51, Durango 32

Class 5A State Tournament=

Second Round=

Cherry Creek 77, Columbine 65

Highlands Ranch 49, Regis Jesuit 48

Smoky Hill 82, Douglas County 67

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 2A District 5=

Fifth Place=

Vail Christian 46, Plateau Valley 34

Class 3A Frontier District=

Consolation Semifinal=

Bennett 29, KIPP Collegiate 23

Class 3A Intermountain District=

Semifinal=

Alamosa 42, Centauri 39

Class 3A Metro District=

Third Place=

Faith Christian 57, Colorado Academy 45

Class 3A Tri-Peaks District=

Seventh Place=

Trinidad 48, Florence 31

Class 3A Western Slope District=

Third Place=

Moffat County 47, Grand Valley 27

Championship=

Delta 40, Cedaredge 25

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

Saturday's Scores

Saturday's Scores
2:52 pm

2:52 pm
Paige, Carvacho carry Colorado St. over Wyoming 83-48

Paige, Carvacho carry Colorado St. over Wyoming 83-48
2:43 pm

2:43 pm
Nikitina, implicated in Sochi, wins World Cup skeleton title

Nikitina, implicated in Sochi, wins World Cup skeleton title
12:21 pm

12:21 pm
Saturday's Scores

Paige, Carvacho carry Colorado St. over Wyoming 83-48
Paige, Carvacho carry Colorado St. over Wyoming 83-48

Nikitina, implicated in Sochi, wins World Cup skeleton title
Nikitina, implicated in Sochi, wins World Cup skeleton title

