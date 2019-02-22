No. 8 Western Michigan Rallies for 5-4 Overtime Win Over Colorado College

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Hugh McGing scored 18 seconds into overtime Friday night to give eighth-ranked Western Michigan a 5-4 come-from-behind victory over Colorado College at the Broadmoor World Arena.

McGing took a pass from Lawton Courtnall at the left side of the net and snuck a shot past CC goalie Alex Leclerc for the game winner as WMU improved to 18-10-1 overall and 11-7-1-1 in the NCHC.

The Tigers (11-15-4, 5-10-3-0 NCHC) took a 4-2 lead early in the third period when Ben Copeland scored just 1:46 into the frame, but McGing scored at the 4:24 mark and Austin Rueschhoff tied it up at 6:23. This was the second consecutive game CC lost 5-4 in overtime after leading 4-2 in the third period.

Leclerc and Western Michigan goalie Trevor Gorsuch were outstanding the final 12 minutes of regulation, with each making spectacular saves to keep their team in the game.

Shortly after Rueschhoff’s goal, CC’s Andrew Farny was assessed a 5-minute major penalty for boarding and McGing called for a minor charging penalty. Once McGing was released from the penalty box, Gorsuch stoned Alex Berardinelli on a shorthanded breakaway attempt, while Leclerc made a couple of point-blank saves as well.

Chris Wilkie opened the scoring at the 9:49 mark of the first period. Zach Berzolla forced a turnover at the red line, giving the Tigers a 2-on-1. Trey Bradley found Wilkie, who blasted a one-timer from the left circle past Gorsuch.

The Broncos evened things up just 1:03 later when Cam Lee placed a wrister from the slot past Leclerc at the 10:52 mark.

Westin Michaud put the Tigers ahead 2-1 with 1:44 remaining in the frame. Bradley rolled down the left side and put a shot on net that was saved by Gorsuch, but Michaud was right in front for the rebound and his ninth goal of the season.

Bradley made it 3-1 with 4:34 remaining in the second period with his team-leading 12th goal of the season and third point of the night. After his initial shot was saved, Bradley collected the puck, skated behind the net and put a shot off Gorsuch that went in.

Ethen Frank answered with 1:15 left in the middle frame make it 3-2 after 40 minutes.

Bradley and Wilkie each collected a goal and two assists Friday night, giving Wilkie a season-high three points while tying his career high with eight shots on net. Gorsuch finished with 29 saves, while Leclerc had 24 and each team was 0-for-2 on the power play.

The two teams battle again on Saturday, beginning at 4:30 p.m.