Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A District 1=
Semifinal=
De Beque 90, Norwood 28
Class 1A District 3=
Semifinal=
Springfield 64, Branson/Kim 60
Walsh 67, Wiley 37
Class 1A District 4=
Semifinal=
Merino 71, Peetz 61
Class 1A District 5=
Semifinal=
Haxtun 45, Otis 36
Class 1A District 7=
Semifinal=
Evangelical Christian Academy 71, Pikes Peak 43
Genoa-Hugo 49, Kiowa 33
Class 2A District 1=
Semifinal=
Sanford 41, Center 30
Class 2A District 5=
Semifinal=
Vail Christian 66, Meeker 52
Class 2A District 6=
Third Place=
Rocky Ford 55, John Mall 49
Class 2A District 7=
Semifinal=
Highland 64, Lyons 30
Class 2A District 8=
Semifinal=
Simla 71, Thomas MacLaren 52
Class 3A Confluence/Colorado 8 District=
Third=
Fort Lupton 76, DSST: College View 69
Class 3A Metro District=
Consolation Semifinal=
Jefferson Academy 55, Stargate School 27
Class 3A Patriot District=
3rd Place=
Platte Valley 59, University 54
Fifth Place=
Strasburg 59, Eaton 57, OT
Seventh Place=
Frontier Academy 65, Valley 53
Class 3A Tri-Peaks District=
Consolation Semifinal=
La Junta 50, Salida 46
Lamar 71, Buena Vista 59, OT
Semifinal=
The Vanguard School 60, Manitou Springs 37
Class 3A Western Slope District=
Semifinal=
Roaring Fork 35, Gunnison 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ignacio vs. Dolores, ppd.
Mancos vs. Telluride, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A District 1=
Semifinal=
De Beque 53, Ouray 27
North Park 40, Dove Creek 35
Class 1A District 3=
Semifinal=
South Baca 54, Branson/Kim 30
Wiley 46, Springfield 44
Class 1A District 4=
Semifinal=
Briggsdale 47, Merino 40
Fleming 47, Prairie 26
Class 1A District 5=
Semifinal=
Arickaree/Woodlin 46, Lone Star 45
Class 1A District 7=
Semifinal=
Elbert 43, Kiowa 33
Genoa-Hugo 52, Edison 31
Class 2A District 1=
Semifinal=
Del Norte 72, Sargent 23
Sanford 54, Center 19
Class 2A District 5=
Semifinal=
Meeker 37, Rangely 24
Soroco 49, Hotchkiss 47
Class 2A District 6=
Championship=
Swink 39, Rye 22
Third Place=
Rocky Ford 38, Fowler 23
Class 2A District 7=
Semifinal=
Heritage Christian Academy 34, Dayspring Christian Academy 19
Class 2A District 8=
Semifinal=
Colorado Springs 49, Peyton 41
Class 3A Confluence/Colorado 8 District=
Championship=
Eagle Ridge Academy 60, Riverdale Ridge 56
Third Place=
Englewood 33, Fort Lupton 30
Class 3A Metro District=
Consolation Semifinal=
Kent Denver 54, Manual 50
Prospect Ridge Academy 47, Jefferson Academy 42
Class 3A Patriot District=
Seventh Place=
Liberty Common 55, Estes Park 37
Fifth Place=
Brush 40, Sterling 34
Third Place=
Resurrection Christian 49, University 42
Championship=
Eaton 45, Platte Valley 33
Class 3A Tri-Peaks District=
Consolation Semifinal=
Lamar 59, Florence 33
The Vanguard School 47, Trinidad 27
Semifinal=
Colo. Springs Christian 61, Salida 38
Class 3A Western Slope District=
Semifinal=
Cedaredge 30, Moffat County 27
Class 4A State Tournament=
Second Round=
Air Academy 71, George Washington 39
Erie 55, D’Evelyn 52
Greeley Central 62, Roosevelt 43
Holy Family 61, Glenwood Springs 26
J.K. Mullen 77, Thompson Valley 21
Mesa Ridge 69, Thomas Jefferson 47
Montrose 38, Battle Mountain 23
Ponderosa 53, Skyline 38
Pueblo South 53, Palmer Ridge 39
Pueblo West 73, Standley Lake 22
Sierra 68, Sand Creek 53
The Classical Academy 49, Discovery Canyon 35
Class 5A State Tournament=
Second Round=
Cherry Creek 55, Arapahoe 26
Dakota Ridge 51, Grand Junction 45
Denver East 49, Fruita Monument 34
Fossil Ridge 81, Denver South 54
Grandview 70, Loveland 25
Highlands Ranch 85, Liberty 27
Mountain Vista 40, Fairview 30
Ralston Valley 54, Doherty 47
Windsor 56, Legacy 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dolores vs. Ridgway, ppd. to Feb 23rd.
Ignacio vs. Telluride, ppd. to Feb 23rd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/