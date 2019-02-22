Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A District 1=

Semifinal=

De Beque 90, Norwood 28

Class 1A District 3=

Semifinal=

Springfield 64, Branson/Kim 60

Walsh 67, Wiley 37

Class 1A District 4=

Semifinal=

Merino 71, Peetz 61

Class 1A District 5=

Semifinal=

Haxtun 45, Otis 36

Class 1A District 7=

Semifinal=

Evangelical Christian Academy 71, Pikes Peak 43

Genoa-Hugo 49, Kiowa 33

Class 2A District 1=

Semifinal=

Sanford 41, Center 30

Class 2A District 5=

Semifinal=

Vail Christian 66, Meeker 52

Class 2A District 6=

Third Place=

Rocky Ford 55, John Mall 49

Class 2A District 7=

Semifinal=

Highland 64, Lyons 30

Class 2A District 8=

Semifinal=

Simla 71, Thomas MacLaren 52

Class 3A Confluence/Colorado 8 District=

Third=

Fort Lupton 76, DSST: College View 69

Class 3A Metro District=

Consolation Semifinal=

Jefferson Academy 55, Stargate School 27

Class 3A Patriot District=

3rd Place=

Platte Valley 59, University 54

Fifth Place=

Strasburg 59, Eaton 57, OT

Seventh Place=

Frontier Academy 65, Valley 53

Class 3A Tri-Peaks District=

Consolation Semifinal=

La Junta 50, Salida 46

Lamar 71, Buena Vista 59, OT

Semifinal=

The Vanguard School 60, Manitou Springs 37

Class 3A Western Slope District=

Semifinal=

Roaring Fork 35, Gunnison 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ignacio vs. Dolores, ppd.

Mancos vs. Telluride, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A District 1=

Semifinal=

De Beque 53, Ouray 27

North Park 40, Dove Creek 35

Class 1A District 3=

Semifinal=

South Baca 54, Branson/Kim 30

Wiley 46, Springfield 44

Class 1A District 4=

Semifinal=

Briggsdale 47, Merino 40

Fleming 47, Prairie 26

Class 1A District 5=

Semifinal=

Arickaree/Woodlin 46, Lone Star 45

Class 1A District 7=

Semifinal=

Elbert 43, Kiowa 33

Genoa-Hugo 52, Edison 31

Class 2A District 1=

Semifinal=

Del Norte 72, Sargent 23

Sanford 54, Center 19

Class 2A District 5=

Semifinal=

Meeker 37, Rangely 24

Soroco 49, Hotchkiss 47

Class 2A District 6=

Championship=

Swink 39, Rye 22

Third Place=

Rocky Ford 38, Fowler 23

Class 2A District 7=

Semifinal=

Heritage Christian Academy 34, Dayspring Christian Academy 19

Class 2A District 8=

Semifinal=

Colorado Springs 49, Peyton 41

Class 3A Confluence/Colorado 8 District=

Championship=

Eagle Ridge Academy 60, Riverdale Ridge 56

Third Place=

Englewood 33, Fort Lupton 30

Class 3A Metro District=

Consolation Semifinal=

Kent Denver 54, Manual 50

Prospect Ridge Academy 47, Jefferson Academy 42

Class 3A Patriot District=

Seventh Place=

Liberty Common 55, Estes Park 37

Fifth Place=

Brush 40, Sterling 34

Third Place=

Resurrection Christian 49, University 42

Championship=

Eaton 45, Platte Valley 33

Class 3A Tri-Peaks District=

Consolation Semifinal=

Lamar 59, Florence 33

The Vanguard School 47, Trinidad 27

Semifinal=

Colo. Springs Christian 61, Salida 38

Class 3A Western Slope District=

Semifinal=

Cedaredge 30, Moffat County 27

Class 4A State Tournament=

Second Round=

Air Academy 71, George Washington 39

Erie 55, D’Evelyn 52

Greeley Central 62, Roosevelt 43

Holy Family 61, Glenwood Springs 26

J.K. Mullen 77, Thompson Valley 21

Mesa Ridge 69, Thomas Jefferson 47

Montrose 38, Battle Mountain 23

Ponderosa 53, Skyline 38

Pueblo South 53, Palmer Ridge 39

Pueblo West 73, Standley Lake 22

Sierra 68, Sand Creek 53

The Classical Academy 49, Discovery Canyon 35

Class 5A State Tournament=

Second Round=

Cherry Creek 55, Arapahoe 26

Dakota Ridge 51, Grand Junction 45

Denver East 49, Fruita Monument 34

Fossil Ridge 81, Denver South 54

Grandview 70, Loveland 25

Highlands Ranch 85, Liberty 27

Mountain Vista 40, Fairview 30

Ralston Valley 54, Doherty 47

Windsor 56, Legacy 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dolores vs. Ridgway, ppd. to Feb 23rd.

Ignacio vs. Telluride, ppd. to Feb 23rd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

8:40 pm
