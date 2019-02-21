Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A District 1=

Play-in=

Dove Creek 49, Nucla 45

Class 1A District 2=

Semifinal=

Cheraw 38, Granada 35

McClave 63, Kit Carson 59

Class 1A District 6=

Semifinal=

Sangre De Cristo 86, Primero 36

Class 1A District 8=

Semifinal=

Denver Waldorf 67, Front Range Baptist 61

Mile High Adventist Academy 63, Cornerstone Christian 48

Class 2A District 2=

Semifinal=

Wray 40, Sedgwick County 38

Yuma 57, Akron 31

Class 2A District 4=

Semifinal=

Denver Christian 44, Clear Creek 39

Class 2A District 5=

Consolation Semifinal=

Paonia 64, Hotchkiss 47

Soroco 46, Rangely 33

Class 2A District 6=

Semifinal=

Fowler 54, Rocky Ford 38

Holly 51, John Mall 43

Class 3A Metro District=

Semifinal=

Lutheran 58, Faith Christian 45

Manual 74, Kent Denver 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

3A Frontier District=

Semifinal=

Middle Park 57, Lake County 37

The Academy 63, Arrupe Jesuit 43

Class 1A District 1=

Play-in=

Dove Creek 69, Norwood 31

Ouray 40, Nucla 33

Class 1A District 2=

Semifinal=

Eads 40, McClave 39

Kit Carson 67, Cheyenne Wells 26

Class 1A District 6=

Semifinal=

Cotopaxi 43, Sierra Grande 27

Sangre De Cristo 53, La Veta 33

Class 2A District 2=

Semifinal=

Holyoke 50, Wray 44

Yuma 57, Wiggins 16

Class 2A District 4=

Semifinal=

Denver Christian 38, Byers 34

Limon 64, Burlington 26

Class 2A District 5=

Consolation Semifinal=

Plateau Valley 64, Hayden 50

Vail Christian 45, West Grand 24

Class 2A District 6=

Semifinal=

Swink 42, Fowler 19

Class 3A Confluence/Colorado 8=

Semifinal=

Eagle Ridge Academy 44, Englewood 27

Riverdale Ridge 39, Fort Lupton 34

Class 3A Metro=

Semifinal=

Lutheran 52, Colorado Academy 39

SkyView Academy 41, Faith Christian 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

