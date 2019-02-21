Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A District 1=
Play-in=
Dove Creek 49, Nucla 45
Class 1A District 2=
Semifinal=
Cheraw 38, Granada 35
McClave 63, Kit Carson 59
Class 1A District 6=
Semifinal=
Sangre De Cristo 86, Primero 36
Class 1A District 8=
Semifinal=
Denver Waldorf 67, Front Range Baptist 61
Mile High Adventist Academy 63, Cornerstone Christian 48
Class 2A District 2=
Semifinal=
Wray 40, Sedgwick County 38
Yuma 57, Akron 31
Class 2A District 4=
Semifinal=
Denver Christian 44, Clear Creek 39
Class 2A District 5=
Consolation Semifinal=
Paonia 64, Hotchkiss 47
Soroco 46, Rangely 33
Class 2A District 6=
Semifinal=
Fowler 54, Rocky Ford 38
Holly 51, John Mall 43
Class 3A Metro District=
Semifinal=
Lutheran 58, Faith Christian 45
Manual 74, Kent Denver 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
3A Frontier District=
Semifinal=
Middle Park 57, Lake County 37
The Academy 63, Arrupe Jesuit 43
Class 1A District 1=
Play-in=
Dove Creek 69, Norwood 31
Ouray 40, Nucla 33
Class 1A District 2=
Semifinal=
Eads 40, McClave 39
Kit Carson 67, Cheyenne Wells 26
Class 1A District 6=
Semifinal=
Cotopaxi 43, Sierra Grande 27
Sangre De Cristo 53, La Veta 33
Class 2A District 2=
Semifinal=
Holyoke 50, Wray 44
Yuma 57, Wiggins 16
Class 2A District 4=
Semifinal=
Denver Christian 38, Byers 34
Limon 64, Burlington 26
Class 2A District 5=
Consolation Semifinal=
Plateau Valley 64, Hayden 50
Vail Christian 45, West Grand 24
Class 2A District 6=
Semifinal=
Swink 42, Fowler 19
Class 3A Confluence/Colorado 8=
Semifinal=
Eagle Ridge Academy 44, Englewood 27
Riverdale Ridge 39, Fort Lupton 34
Class 3A Metro=
Semifinal=
Lutheran 52, Colorado Academy 39
SkyView Academy 41, Faith Christian 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/