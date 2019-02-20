Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

3A Frontier District=

Consolation=

Bruce Randolph 68, KIPP Collegiate 59

3A Tri-Peaks District=

Quarterfinal=

Colo. Springs Christian 59, Salida 43

4A State Tournament=

First Round=

Alameda 38, D’Evelyn 36

Canon City 65, Erie 55

Coronado 66, Rifle 62

Discovery Canyon 64, Mountain View 63

Durango 54, Skyline 48

Eagle Valley 57, Conifer 53

Golden 68, Pueblo Centennial 67

Greeley Central 58, Pueblo South 41

Montrose 67, John F. Kennedy 62

Northfield 71, Palmer Ridge 41

Ponderosa 62, Silver Creek 48

Pueblo County 52, Evergreen 45

Sierra 43, Sand Creek 25

Skyview 53, Air Academy 50

Thomas Jefferson 59, Frederick 32

Widefield 62, Battle Mountain 59

5A State Tournament=

First Round=

Boulder 54, George Washington 47

Brighton 46, Vista Ridge 37

Broomfield 61, Palmer 57

Cherry Creek 61, Doherty 45

Denver East 80, Gateway 38

Douglas County 64, Far Northeast 54

Fossil Ridge 57, Pine Creek 50

Fountain-Fort Carson 95, Prairie View 52

Greeley West 68, Cherokee Trail 64, OT

Highlands Ranch 49, Vista PEAK 38

Horizon 63, Bear Creek 49

J.K. Mullen 80, Chatfield 60

Legend 53, Aurora Central 41

Poudre 64, Pomona 59

Rocky Mountain 51, Liberty 44

Windsor 69, Valor Christian 66, OT

Class 1A District 5=

Quarterfinal=

Arickaree/Woodlin 65, Lone Star 38

Haxtun 78, Bethune 19

Liberty (Joes)/Stratton 85, Hi-Plains/Flagler 41

Otis 96, Idalia 76

Class 1A District 6=

Quarterfinal=

Primero 66, Cotopaxi 57

Class 2A District 4=

Quarterfinal=

Clear Creek 61, Burlington 50

Limon 62, Lotus School of Excellence 46

Class 2A District 7=

Quarterfinal=

Dayspring Christian Academy 50, Twin Peaks Charter Academy 35

Heritage Christian Academy 81, Alexander Dawson 71

Lyons 63, Gilpin County 57

Class 3A Intermountain=

Play-in=

Alamosa 48, Pagosa Springs 26

Montezuma-Cortez 82, Monte Vista 70

Class 3A Patriot=

Consolation Semifinal=

Eaton 82, Frontier Academy 68

Strasburg 73, Valley 61

Semifinal=

Resurrection Christian 68, Platte Valley 58

Sterling 72, University 25

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

4A State Tournament=

First Round=

Falcon 38, Durango 30

Class 1A District 4=

Quarterfinal=

Briggsdale 76, Peetz 19

Fleming 50, Caliche 14

Merino 46, Weldon Valley 32

Prairie 44, Longmont Christian 36

Class 1A District 7=

Play-in=

Edison 55, Cripple Creek-Victor 52

Kiowa 44, Evangelical Christian Academy 38

Class 2A District 4=

Quarterfinal=

Burlington 72, Lotus School of Excellence 27

Denver Christian 29, Front Range Christian School 28

Class 2A District 7=

Quarterfinal=

Alexander Dawson 48, Gilpin County 21

Highland 61, Union Colony Preparatory School 25

Lyons 63, Dayspring Christian Academy 57

Class 2A District 8=

Quarterfinal=

Calhan 43, Fountain Valley School 25

Colorado Springs 59, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 29

Simla 60, Thomas MacLaren 23

Class 3A Intermountain=

Play-in=

Montezuma-Cortez 45, Bayfield 25

Class 3A Patriot=

Consolation Semifinal=

Brush 54, Estes Park 20

Sterling 45, Liberty Common 24

Semifinal=

Eaton 51, University 36

Platte Valley 48, Resurrection Christian 46

Class 3A Tri-Peaks=

Quarterfinal=

Colo. Springs Christian 68, Florence 12

Manitou Springs 55, The Vanguard School 51

Salida 53, Lamar 32

St. Mary’s Academy 60, Trinidad 18

