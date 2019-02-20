Washington State holds off Colorado 76-74

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Robert Franks scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds as Washington State held off Colorado 76-74 on Wednesday night.

D’Shawn Schwartz missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.

CJ Elleby added 18 points with eight rebounds and Marvin Cannon scored 13 points for Washington State (11-15, 4-9 Pac-12).

Tyler Bey had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Colorado (16-10, 7-7). Evan Battey added 13 points with seven rebounds.

Bey made two free throws to give the Buffaloes a 74-73 lead with 1:51 left. But Isaiah Wade answered with a tip-in after several Cougar misses around the rim, and he added a free throw with 10 seconds left for the final margin.

McKinley Wright IV missed a 3-pointer in transition with 0.5 seconds remaining but Colorado maintained possession, leading to a missed 3 by Schwartz to end the game.

BIG PICTURE:

Colorado: The loss snaps a five-game winning streak. It comes at a bad time with multiple teams competing for the top-four spots in the Pac-12.

Washington State: The Cougars have won three of their last four games.

UP NEXT:

Colorado: The Buffaloes will play at Washington on Saturday.

Washington State: The Cougars host Utah on Saturday.