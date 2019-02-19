Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akron 64, Holyoke 58

Burlington 85, Denver Academy 26

Caliche 58, Briggsdale 47

Center 68, South Park 50

Coal Ridge 73, Grand Valley 57

Delta 72, Aspen 23

Dolores Huerta Preparatory 90, Miami-Yoder 17

Faith Christian 70, Stargate School 36

Granada 34, Cheyenne Wells 26

Gunnison 52, Olathe 42

Kent Denver 73, Colorado Academy 50

Kiowa 38, Elbert 36

Kit Carson 62, Eads 47

Lutheran 41, Jefferson Academy 32

Manual 88, Bishop Machebeuf 58

Meeker 60, Soroco 38

Merino 44, Longmont Christian 39

Peetz 67, Fleming 26

Peyton 49, Calhan 37

Pikes Peak 78, Cripple Creek-Victor 61

Plateau Valley 58, Hotchkiss 23

Prairie 69, Weldon Valley 45

Roaring Fork 57, Moffat County 41

Sangre De Cristo 73, Antonito 32

Sargent 60, Crested Butte 38

Simla 60, Fountain Valley School 28

Vail Christian 78, Rangely 40

West Grand 31, Paonia 29

Wiley 66, South Baca 45

1A District 3=

Quarterfinal=

Springfield 66, South Baca 45

2A District 6=

Quarterfinal=

Fowler 65, Rye 30

Holly 67, Hoehne 43

John Mall 61, Crowley County 41

Rocky Ford 53, Swallows Charter Academy 34

3A Patriot District=

First Round=

Platte Valley 57, Strasburg 47

Resurrection Christian 79, Valley 66

Sterling 50, Frontier Academy 29

University 70, Eaton 65

3A Tri-Peaks District=

Quarterfinal=

Manitou Springs 45, Lamar 39

St. Mary’s Academy 85, La Junta 55

The Vanguard School 74, Buena Vista 30

Class 3A Confluence/Colorado 8=

Quarterfinal=

Byers 74, Riverdale Ridge 68

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Salida vs. Colo. Springs Christian, ppd. to Feb 20th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Liberty 41, Lakewood 29

The Academy 48, Campion Academy 33

4A State Tournament=

First Round=

Battle Mountain 51, Harrison 48

Canon City 57, Mead 43

Discovery Canyon 49, Northfield 38

Erie 52, Longmont 22

George Washington 55, Golden 52

Glenwood Springs 40, Littleton 26

Palmer Ridge 33, Palisade 28

Pueblo County 69, Conifer 28

Roosevelt 83, Pueblo Central 30

Sierra 54, Cheyenne Mountain 41

Skyline 48, Lewis-Palmer 38

Standley Lake 56, Coronado 52

Thomas Jefferson 40, Fort Morgan 38

Thompson Valley 62, Regis Jesuit 31

Widefield 55, Weld Central 37

5A State Tournament=

First Round=

Arapahoe 73, Bear Creek 37

Chaparral 69, Grand Junction Central 26

Chatfield 48, Fort Collins 39

Cherokee Trail 70, Monarch 46

Columbine 46, ThunderRidge 43

Dakota Ridge 47, Rock Canyon 30

Denver South 44, Poudre 30

Doherty 46, Adams City 25

Douglas County 54, Mountain Range 41

Fairview 71, Fountain-Fort Carson 70

Far Northeast 50, Rocky Mountain 38

Fruita Monument 42, Eaglecrest 23

Legacy 47, Castle View 40

Liberty (Joes) 41, Lakewood 29

Loveland 58, Brighton 33

Prairie View 54, Arvada West 46

Class 1A District 2=

Play-in=

Cheyenne Wells 42, Cheraw 39

Eads 49, Granada 22

Class 1A District 3=

Play-in=

Branson/Kim 47, Walsh 22

Class 1A District 5=

Quarterfinal=

Arickaree/Woodlin 32, Otis 31

Idalia 41, Liberty (Joes)/Stratton 29

Lone Star 52, Hi-Plains/Flagler 27

Class 1A District 6=

Quarterfinal=

Cotopaxi 64, Pueblo Centennial 30

La Veta 48, Antonito 38

Sangre De Cristo 57, Creede High School 16

Sierra Grande 45, Moffat 30

Class 1A District 8=

Semifinal=

Belleview Christian 39, Cornerstone Christian 35

Shining Mountain 48, Front Range Christian School 27

Class 2A District 1=

Play-in=

Center 49, Custer County 48

Del Norte 76, Crested Butte 14

Sargent 55, South Park 35

Class 2A District 2=

Play-in=

Holyoke 60, Akron 22

Wiggins 42, Sedgwick County 38

Class 2A District 3=

Play-in=

Telluride 27, Mancos 20

Class 2A District 4=

Play-in=

Burlington 88, Platte Canyon 17

Front Range Christian School 39, Clear Creek 37

Class 2A District 5=

Quarterfinal=

Meeker 61, West Grand 20

Rangely 54, Vail Christian 44

Soroco 61, Plateau Valley 54

Class 3A Confluence/Colorado 8=

Quarterfinal=

Eagle Ridge Academy 44, Denver Science & Tech Green Valley Ranch 4

Englewood 53, DSST: College View 48

Fort Lupton 39, Strive Prep – SMART Academy 35

Class 3A Intermountain=

Play-in=

Centauri 71, Monte Vista 35

Class 3A Metro=

Quarterfinal=

Colorado Academy 40, Prospect Ridge Academy 38

Faith Christian 47, Kent Denver 33

Lutheran 44, Jefferson Academy 31

SkyView Academy 54, Manual 29

Class 3A Patriot=

Quarterfinal=

Eaton 57, Estes Park 19

Platte Valley 49, Liberty Common 37

Resurrection Christian 66, Sterling 36

University 38, Brush 31

Class 3A Western Slope=

Quarterfinal=

Cedaredge 49, Coal Ridge 45

Delta 74, Basalt 36

Grand Valley 45, Roaring Fork 36

Moffat County 51, Gunnison 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Falcon vs. Durango, ppd. to Feb 20th.

Montezuma-Cortez vs. Bayfield, ppd. to Feb 20th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s Scores

10:31 pm
USA Gymnastics announces new CEO

USA Gymnastics announces new CEO

2:40 pm
Avalanche end home slide with 3-0 win over Golden Knights

Avalanche end home slide with 3-0 win over Golden Knights

9:46 pm
Tuesday’s Scores
Sports

Tuesday’s Scores

USA Gymnastics announces new CEO
Sports

USA Gymnastics announces new CEO

Avalanche end home slide with 3-0 win over Golden Knights
Sports

Avalanche end home slide with 3-0 win over Golden Knights

Scroll to top
Skip to content