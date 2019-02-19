Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akron 64, Holyoke 58
Burlington 85, Denver Academy 26
Caliche 58, Briggsdale 47
Center 68, South Park 50
Coal Ridge 73, Grand Valley 57
Delta 72, Aspen 23
Dolores Huerta Preparatory 90, Miami-Yoder 17
Faith Christian 70, Stargate School 36
Granada 34, Cheyenne Wells 26
Gunnison 52, Olathe 42
Kent Denver 73, Colorado Academy 50
Kiowa 38, Elbert 36
Kit Carson 62, Eads 47
Lutheran 41, Jefferson Academy 32
Manual 88, Bishop Machebeuf 58
Meeker 60, Soroco 38
Merino 44, Longmont Christian 39
Peetz 67, Fleming 26
Peyton 49, Calhan 37
Pikes Peak 78, Cripple Creek-Victor 61
Plateau Valley 58, Hotchkiss 23
Prairie 69, Weldon Valley 45
Roaring Fork 57, Moffat County 41
Sangre De Cristo 73, Antonito 32
Sargent 60, Crested Butte 38
Simla 60, Fountain Valley School 28
Vail Christian 78, Rangely 40
West Grand 31, Paonia 29
Wiley 66, South Baca 45
1A District 3=
Quarterfinal=
Springfield 66, South Baca 45
2A District 6=
Quarterfinal=
Fowler 65, Rye 30
Holly 67, Hoehne 43
John Mall 61, Crowley County 41
Rocky Ford 53, Swallows Charter Academy 34
3A Patriot District=
First Round=
Platte Valley 57, Strasburg 47
Resurrection Christian 79, Valley 66
Sterling 50, Frontier Academy 29
University 70, Eaton 65
3A Tri-Peaks District=
Quarterfinal=
Manitou Springs 45, Lamar 39
St. Mary’s Academy 85, La Junta 55
The Vanguard School 74, Buena Vista 30
Class 3A Confluence/Colorado 8=
Quarterfinal=
Byers 74, Riverdale Ridge 68
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Salida vs. Colo. Springs Christian, ppd. to Feb 20th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Liberty 41, Lakewood 29
The Academy 48, Campion Academy 33
4A State Tournament=
First Round=
Battle Mountain 51, Harrison 48
Canon City 57, Mead 43
Discovery Canyon 49, Northfield 38
Erie 52, Longmont 22
George Washington 55, Golden 52
Glenwood Springs 40, Littleton 26
Palmer Ridge 33, Palisade 28
Pueblo County 69, Conifer 28
Roosevelt 83, Pueblo Central 30
Sierra 54, Cheyenne Mountain 41
Skyline 48, Lewis-Palmer 38
Standley Lake 56, Coronado 52
Thomas Jefferson 40, Fort Morgan 38
Thompson Valley 62, Regis Jesuit 31
Widefield 55, Weld Central 37
5A State Tournament=
First Round=
Arapahoe 73, Bear Creek 37
Chaparral 69, Grand Junction Central 26
Chatfield 48, Fort Collins 39
Cherokee Trail 70, Monarch 46
Columbine 46, ThunderRidge 43
Dakota Ridge 47, Rock Canyon 30
Denver South 44, Poudre 30
Doherty 46, Adams City 25
Douglas County 54, Mountain Range 41
Fairview 71, Fountain-Fort Carson 70
Far Northeast 50, Rocky Mountain 38
Fruita Monument 42, Eaglecrest 23
Legacy 47, Castle View 40
Liberty (Joes) 41, Lakewood 29
Loveland 58, Brighton 33
Prairie View 54, Arvada West 46
Class 1A District 2=
Play-in=
Cheyenne Wells 42, Cheraw 39
Eads 49, Granada 22
Class 1A District 3=
Play-in=
Branson/Kim 47, Walsh 22
Class 1A District 5=
Quarterfinal=
Arickaree/Woodlin 32, Otis 31
Idalia 41, Liberty (Joes)/Stratton 29
Lone Star 52, Hi-Plains/Flagler 27
Class 1A District 6=
Quarterfinal=
Cotopaxi 64, Pueblo Centennial 30
La Veta 48, Antonito 38
Sangre De Cristo 57, Creede High School 16
Sierra Grande 45, Moffat 30
Class 1A District 8=
Semifinal=
Belleview Christian 39, Cornerstone Christian 35
Shining Mountain 48, Front Range Christian School 27
Class 2A District 1=
Play-in=
Center 49, Custer County 48
Del Norte 76, Crested Butte 14
Sargent 55, South Park 35
Class 2A District 2=
Play-in=
Holyoke 60, Akron 22
Wiggins 42, Sedgwick County 38
Class 2A District 3=
Play-in=
Telluride 27, Mancos 20
Class 2A District 4=
Play-in=
Burlington 88, Platte Canyon 17
Front Range Christian School 39, Clear Creek 37
Class 2A District 5=
Quarterfinal=
Meeker 61, West Grand 20
Rangely 54, Vail Christian 44
Soroco 61, Plateau Valley 54
Class 3A Confluence/Colorado 8=
Quarterfinal=
Eagle Ridge Academy 44, Denver Science & Tech Green Valley Ranch 4
Englewood 53, DSST: College View 48
Fort Lupton 39, Strive Prep – SMART Academy 35
Class 3A Intermountain=
Play-in=
Centauri 71, Monte Vista 35
Class 3A Metro=
Quarterfinal=
Colorado Academy 40, Prospect Ridge Academy 38
Faith Christian 47, Kent Denver 33
Lutheran 44, Jefferson Academy 31
SkyView Academy 54, Manual 29
Class 3A Patriot=
Quarterfinal=
Eaton 57, Estes Park 19
Platte Valley 49, Liberty Common 37
Resurrection Christian 66, Sterling 36
University 38, Brush 31
Class 3A Western Slope=
Quarterfinal=
Cedaredge 49, Coal Ridge 45
Delta 74, Basalt 36
Grand Valley 45, Roaring Fork 36
Moffat County 51, Gunnison 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Falcon vs. Durango, ppd. to Feb 20th.
Montezuma-Cortez vs. Bayfield, ppd. to Feb 20th.
