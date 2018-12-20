AP source: Daniel Murphy, Rockies agree to $24M, 2-year deal

DENVER (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that infielder Daniel Murphy has agreed to a $24 million, two-year contract with the Colorado Rockies.

The person spoke Thursday night on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical.

Murphy spent last season with the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs, where he hit a combined .299 with 12 homers.

The 33-year-old Murphy could play second base for the Rockies if DJ LeMahieu departs in free agency. The Rockies may also be looking at Murphy to take over at first base should Ian Desmond move to the outfield.

Murphy has hit .330 in 26 games at Coors Field.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

