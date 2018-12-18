Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arapahoe 62, Lakewood 60
Arvada West 57, Fossil Ridge 54
Briggsdale 65, Shining Mountain 16
Cheraw 63, Manzanola 33
Dakota Ridge 73, Legacy 61
Erie 56, Roosevelt 51
Estes Park 50, Dayspring Christian Academy 47
Fairview 69, Eaglecrest 65
Fort Morgan 71, Weld Central 66
Idalia 61, Cheylin, Kan. 59
Lake County 53, Crested Butte 41
Legend 74, Columbine 69
Mead 75, Berthoud 46
Mesa Ridge 64, Sierra 54
Northfield 70, Thompson Valley 50
Platte Valley 49, Northridge 48
Pueblo Central 64, Monte Vista 60
Pueblo South 64, Green Mountain 0
Rock Canyon 55, Doherty 43
University 82, Prospect Ridge Academy 71
Widefield 72, Pueblo West 68
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akron 39, Union Colony Preparatory School 34
Arapahoe 77, Lakewood 58
Arvada West 44, Mountain Range 33
Berthoud 57, Mead 45
Briggsdale 69, Shining Mountain 31
Broomfield 44, Green Mountain 31
Buena Vista 47, Summit 33
Centaurus 54, Elizabeth 43
Cheraw 41, Manzanola 6
Cheylin, Kan. 43, Idalia 28
Coronado 68, Lewis-Palmer 57
Discovery Canyon 42, Canon City 37
Doherty 65, Vista Ridge 46
Dundy County-Stratton, Neb. 69, Wray 45
Durango 48, Mancos 17
Erie 50, Roosevelt 31
Falcon 51, Rock Canyon 45
Fort Morgan 46, Weld Central 35
Highland 44, Resurrection Christian 38
Ignacio 58, Dove Creek 37
Liberty (Joes) 49, Cheyenne Mountain 36
Lyons 48, Frontier Academy 27
Mesa Ridge 58, Sierra 47
Montrose 44, Eagle Valley 14
Ouray 35, Telluride 29
Pinnacle 39, Arvada 38
Ponderosa 43, Skyview 29
Prospect Ridge Academy 56, University 54
Sand Creek 48, Pueblo Centennial 44
SkyView Academy 50, Denver Christian 38
Skyline 48, Silver Creek 20
Standley Lake 52, Jefferson Academy 48
Stargate School 39, Riverdale Ridge 34
Thompson Valley 56, Northfield 37
Windsor 54, Fort Collins 37
