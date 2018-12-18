Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arapahoe 62, Lakewood 60

Arvada West 57, Fossil Ridge 54

Briggsdale 65, Shining Mountain 16

Cheraw 63, Manzanola 33

Dakota Ridge 73, Legacy 61

Erie 56, Roosevelt 51

Estes Park 50, Dayspring Christian Academy 47

Fairview 69, Eaglecrest 65

Fort Morgan 71, Weld Central 66

Idalia 61, Cheylin, Kan. 59

Lake County 53, Crested Butte 41

Legend 74, Columbine 69

Mead 75, Berthoud 46

Mesa Ridge 64, Sierra 54

Northfield 70, Thompson Valley 50

Platte Valley 49, Northridge 48

Pueblo Central 64, Monte Vista 60

Pueblo South 64, Green Mountain 0

Rock Canyon 55, Doherty 43

University 82, Prospect Ridge Academy 71

Widefield 72, Pueblo West 68

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akron 39, Union Colony Preparatory School 34

Arapahoe 77, Lakewood 58

Arvada West 44, Mountain Range 33

Berthoud 57, Mead 45

Briggsdale 69, Shining Mountain 31

Broomfield 44, Green Mountain 31

Buena Vista 47, Summit 33

Centaurus 54, Elizabeth 43

Cheraw 41, Manzanola 6

Cheylin, Kan. 43, Idalia 28

Coronado 68, Lewis-Palmer 57

Discovery Canyon 42, Canon City 37

Doherty 65, Vista Ridge 46

Dundy County-Stratton, Neb. 69, Wray 45

Durango 48, Mancos 17

Erie 50, Roosevelt 31

Falcon 51, Rock Canyon 45

Fort Morgan 46, Weld Central 35

Highland 44, Resurrection Christian 38

Ignacio 58, Dove Creek 37

Liberty (Joes) 49, Cheyenne Mountain 36

Lyons 48, Frontier Academy 27

Mesa Ridge 58, Sierra 47

Montrose 44, Eagle Valley 14

Ouray 35, Telluride 29

Pinnacle 39, Arvada 38

Ponderosa 43, Skyview 29

Prospect Ridge Academy 56, University 54

Sand Creek 48, Pueblo Centennial 44

SkyView Academy 50, Denver Christian 38

Skyline 48, Silver Creek 20

Standley Lake 52, Jefferson Academy 48

Stargate School 39, Riverdale Ridge 34

Thompson Valley 56, Northfield 37

Windsor 54, Fort Collins 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

