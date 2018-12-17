Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alameda 63, Bruce Randolph 50

Brighton 73, Northglenn 54

Canon City 56, Discovery Canyon 49

Castle View 77, Greeley West 50

D’Evelyn 46, Skyview 27

Denver Academy 42, The Classical Academy 37

Evergreen 55, Conifer 45

Gateway 62, Thornton 57

Liberty (Joes) 70, Bear Creek 38

Manual 82, DSST: Stapleton 66

Parkhill Christian 57, Loveland PR Christian 54

Ralston Valley 68, Boulder 57

Vista PEAK 66, Prairie View 53

Weld Central 86, Eagle Ridge Academy 61

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arvada West 38, Boulder 35

Bear Creek 45, Palmer 29

DSST: Stapleton 27, DSST Green Valley Ranch 24

Denver West 55, Jefferson 18

Dolores Huerta Preparatory 40, John Mall 32

Evergreen 52, Conifer 6

Front Range Christian School 48, Rocky Mountain Lutheran 31

Legacy 57, Denver South 54

Monarch 53, Chatfield 49

Pomona 34, Alameda 27

Pueblo South 58, Pine Creek 15

Rangeview 55, Thomas Jefferson 48

Thornton 46, Gateway 24

Vista PEAK 68, Prairie View 38

Weld Central 52, Eagle Ridge Academy 35

Wheat Ridge 41, Denver North 40

