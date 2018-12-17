Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alameda 63, Bruce Randolph 50
Brighton 73, Northglenn 54
Canon City 56, Discovery Canyon 49
Castle View 77, Greeley West 50
D’Evelyn 46, Skyview 27
Denver Academy 42, The Classical Academy 37
Evergreen 55, Conifer 45
Gateway 62, Thornton 57
Liberty (Joes) 70, Bear Creek 38
Manual 82, DSST: Stapleton 66
Parkhill Christian 57, Loveland PR Christian 54
Ralston Valley 68, Boulder 57
Vista PEAK 66, Prairie View 53
Weld Central 86, Eagle Ridge Academy 61
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arvada West 38, Boulder 35
Bear Creek 45, Palmer 29
DSST: Stapleton 27, DSST Green Valley Ranch 24
Denver West 55, Jefferson 18
Dolores Huerta Preparatory 40, John Mall 32
Evergreen 52, Conifer 6
Front Range Christian School 48, Rocky Mountain Lutheran 31
Legacy 57, Denver South 54
Monarch 53, Chatfield 49
Pomona 34, Alameda 27
Pueblo South 58, Pine Creek 15
Rangeview 55, Thomas Jefferson 48
Thornton 46, Gateway 24
Vista PEAK 68, Prairie View 38
Weld Central 52, Eagle Ridge Academy 35
Wheat Ridge 41, Denver North 40
