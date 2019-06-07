Orman Mansion up for auction

Take a look inside the Orman Mansion in Pueblo, now heading to the auction block on June 20th with an opening minimum bid of $650,000.

The Orman Mansion is more than a century old, and it’s deep history includes two Colorado governors who called it home back in the day. Built in 1890 by Denver architect William Lang, the building was home to Governor James B. Orman, Governor Alva Adams, and U.S. Senator Alva B. Adams.

Potential uses for the 11,887 available square foot space include a museum, event center, bed & breakfast, or a large home.

For more information on the auction – http://www.auctionblvd.com/