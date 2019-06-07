Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Orman Mansion up for auction

Take a look inside the Orman Mansion in Pueblo, now heading to the auction block on June 20th with an opening minimum bid of $650,000.

The Orman Mansion is more than a century old, and it’s deep history includes two Colorado governors who called it home back in the day.  Built in 1890 by Denver architect William Lang, the building was home to Governor James B. Orman, Governor Alva Adams, and U.S. Senator Alva B. Adams.

Potential uses for the 11,887 available square foot space include a museum, event center, bed & breakfast, or a large home.

For more information on the auction – http://www.auctionblvd.com/

  • Orman Mansion
    Orman Mansion

 

Benjamin Lloyd

Benjamin Lloyd

Digital Executive Producer for KOAA News 5. Email - blloyd@koaa.com Twitter: @Ben_L_Lloyd​
More News
Charity golf tournament aims increase resources for Pueblo Police
Covering Colorado

Charity golf tournament aims increase resources for Pueblo Police

8:13 pm
The Latest: Pompeo hails Mexico’s work to avert tariffs
AP - National News

The Latest: Pompeo hails Mexico’s work to avert tariffs

7:58 pm
Target shooting restrictions Saturday at Pike National Forest
Colorado Living

Target shooting restrictions Saturday at Pike National Forest

7:43 pm
Charity golf tournament aims increase resources for Pueblo Police
Covering Colorado

Charity golf tournament aims increase resources for Pueblo Police

The Latest: Pompeo hails Mexico’s work to avert tariffs
AP - National News

The Latest: Pompeo hails Mexico’s work to avert tariffs

Target shooting restrictions Saturday at Pike National Forest
Colorado Living

Target shooting restrictions Saturday at Pike National Forest

Scroll to top
Skip to content