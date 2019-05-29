Photos: US Air Force Academy Graduation Week 2019

COLORADO SPRINGS – Family, friends and President Trump are all in town to celebrate the graduation for the Class of 2019 at the US Air Force Academy. On Wednesday, the Academy celebrated the final full day of cadets for this class with the Graduation Parade, featuring the flyover of a B-2 Spirit bomber.















































































Academy Graduation Schedule for Thursday, May 30:

Pre-Grad Reception (by invitation only) at Falcon Stadium Press Box from 8:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m.

Graduation Ceremony and Thunderbirds (tickets required; stadium gates open at 7:30 a.m.) at Falcon Stadium from 10:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m.

AF Academy Foundation Cadet Leadership Reception (by invitation only) at The Carlton House from 4:00 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Thunderbirds Performance:

With all the pomp and circumstance surrounding the Class of 2019 graduation ceremonies at the US Air Force Academy, the flight demonstration by the US Air Force Thunderbirds is by far the highlight for Colorado Springs.

Depending upon the length of President Trump’s speech and how long it takes to call out the names of each graduate, the Thunderbirds are scheduled to perform sometime between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.