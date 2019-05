WEST POINT, N.Y. – Vice President Mike Pence delivered the commencement address to the 2019 graduating class of the U.S. Military Academy as West Point on May 25, 2019.

Pence told the graduates they are the “best of the best.”

This year’s class of 980 cadets was the most diverse in the West Point history, including 34 black women and 223 women, both all time highs since the first female cadets graduated in 1980.