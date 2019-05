COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a working structure fire inside the Regency Apartments on Green Star Dr. on the west side of the city.

A call to 911 reported carpet on fire inside a unit on the 10th floor of the high rise apartment building.

Fire crews were seen using a ladder truck to reach a high up balcony to bring people down. Crews are still inside the building searching for anyone still in their units.