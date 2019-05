It might be May, but snow has returned to Arapahoe Basin. A-Basin is open seven days a week through June 2 and again for a bonus weekend June 7-9. If conditions are still good after that, A-Basin may be open for additional weekends.

Lifts start turning at 8:30 a.m. on weekends and 9:00 a.m. on weekdays, and close at 4:00 p.m. Hours are subject to change after June 2nd, click here for more information.