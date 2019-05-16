Hash oil extraction lab bust

FLORISSANT – The Teller County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday the break-up of an a butane hash-oil operation inside an isolated home north of Florissant.

Detectives report finding a large amount of compressed butane, evidence of a large-scale hash oil manufacturing lab, and evidence of a distribution system while executing a search warrant at the home at 225 Crystal Peak Road.

Operations like this one are considered very dangerous by law enforcement due to the possibility of an explosion or fire associated with the extraction of hash oil.































As of today, there are three named suspects in the case.

Lonnie Drew Henderson and Heather Jessup were arrested in Oklahoma on charges of illegal extraction of marijuana concentrate and felony child abuse. Both are expected to be extradited back to Colorado to face charges. The Sheriff’s Office has not detailed the reasons for the child abuse charges.

The third suspect, 41-year-old David Marstiller, is still wanted on charges of illegal extraction of marijuana concentrate. There’s no word on where Marstiller may be at this time.

If you have any information to provide in this case, please contact the Teller County Sheriff’s Office at 719-687-9652.