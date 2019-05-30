Thunderbirds thrill thousands inside– and outside of Falcon Stadium

COLORADO SPRINGS–The excitement of Air Force Academy graduation goes well beyond Falcon Stadium.

“I get emotional when I see them,” said Colorado Springs native, Debbie Hendrix.

The Thunderbirds flyover and show attracts thousands who find spots outside the Academy gates to experience the thrills of the air show.

From technical formations to solo stunts the elite pilots showed a couple dozen maneuvers. But despite that many in the crows said the show left them wanting more.

One part of the tradition of watching the Thunderbirds that’s changing is finding a place to view the show. Twenty years ago there were many open fields and hillsides near the Academy, but as Colorado Springs has grown people now have to find space in neighborhoods and squeeze into parks and parking lots to watch.