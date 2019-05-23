Watch Red Nose Day tonight on NBC to help end child poverty

The fifth annual “Red Nose Day” special will showcase a night of music, comedy and Hollywood’s biggest names.

Enjoy a star-studded evening featuring performances including “The Voice” coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton and beloved comedic talent who will join the fun with their own entertaining Red Nose Day spin.

Catch a reimagining of the classic Daryl Hall and John Oates hit “You Make My Dreams” featuring Julianne Hough, Rob Gronkowski and “This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz. Sketches will feature NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” star Kate McKinnon and Lilly Singh, host of the all-new NBC late night show “A Little Late with Lilly Singh.”

Red Nose Day starts tonight at 7 p.m. on KOAA-TV (NBC) in support of the Day campaign to end child poverty, which raises funds and awareness to ensure children in need are safe, healthy and educated across America and around the world.