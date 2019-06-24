Pueblo contractor headed to prison following News 5 investigation

A judge sentenced Pueblo contractor Joe Pacheco to 3 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections Monday afternoon.

Pacheco, the owner of JP Home Improvement pleaded guilty in July to stealing money from homeowners who hired him for renovation and remodeling projects.

He was charged last year with multiple felonies following a series of News 5 investigations into his business.

Chief Investigative Reporter Eric Ross also learned at the time he was ripping people off, he was also part of the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office volunteer dive team. The sheriff’s office cut ties with Pacheco shortly after we started asking questions about his position within the department.

Pacheco’s attorney asked the judge to sentence him to probation. Meanwhile, prosecutors asked for an 18-year sentence.

Instead, the judge decided to impose a 36-month sentence. After he’s released, he’ll be required to serve more than a decade on probation and pay restitution.

To-date, homeowners say Pacheco hasn’t paid them a penny of their money back. Victims we spoke with had hoped for a lengthier sentence.

“We really expected more than what he got,” homeowner Joyce Leri said. “We’ve been waiting 2 years and all he got was 3 years.”

Pacheco was taken away in handcuffs after the judge sentenced him.

KOAA news cameras were not allowed in the courtroom.

