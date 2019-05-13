News 5 Investigates: Police chases and what’s at stake

My latest @KOAA News 5 Investigation is headed your way Tuesday night at 6 and 10. We take you inside the police car as officers are faced with the choice to chase. Officers say they are chasing less, but the crooks are desperate and running more leaving police vehicles destroyed pic.twitter.com/8j22ppzEUa — Patrick Nelson (@PatrickNelsonTV) May 13, 2019

Time and time again car chases involving law enforcement have proven to be dangerous and costly, with suspects leaving behind a wake of destruction in our southern Colorado communities. Investigative Reporter Patrick Nelson uncovered suspects continue to test officers on the roads and the damage is adding up.

For law enforcement across our state the rules for engaging in a car chase are more strict than ever before. In many cases they’ll just let the bad guys go because going after them is just too dangerous for the public. Our investigation reveals what’s at stake when officers make the choice to chase.