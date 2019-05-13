Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
News 5 Investigates: Police chases and what’s at stake

Time and time again car chases involving law enforcement have proven to be dangerous and costly, with suspects leaving behind a wake of destruction in our southern Colorado communities. Investigative Reporter Patrick Nelson uncovered suspects continue to test officers on the roads and the damage is adding up.

For law enforcement across our state the rules for engaging in a car chase are more strict than ever before. In many cases they’ll just let the bad guys go because going after them is just too dangerous for the public. Our investigation reveals what’s at stake when officers make the choice to chase.

 

Patrick Nelson

Patrick Nelson

Patrick Nelson is an investigative reporter for News 5 in Colorado Springs.
