News 5 Investigates: Reporting rental property issues

Investigative Reporter Patrick Nelson shares a message about how the News 5 Investigates team can better serve viewers who contact us about issues with their apartment or rental property. Plus, we hear from a code enforcement official about steps you can take to protect yourself before you even move in.

One of the most common calls we get at News 5 Investigates is from our viewers who are having issues at a rental property tied to maintenance issues, or even the living conditions. If you ever find yourself in one of these situations here are the steps you should take to get the issue resolved:

Contact your property owner and let them know about the issues and that you expect changes to be made in a timely manner.

Put your requests in writing so you can begin creating a paper trail with important dates and times to track how long the issue has been going on.

If you aren’t getting results contact code enforcement so it can open up an investigation into your issue.

Finally, if you haven’t been able to get your issue resolved contact News 5 Investigates with all of this information and our odds of helping you get some results will greatly increase.

You can always contact us at News5Investigates@koaa.com with any questions or issues you may have. We pride ourselves on always watching out for you and will do our best to get results for you.