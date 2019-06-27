Another 10 Democratic candidates to take the debate stage tonight

MIAMI – Ten additional Democratic candidates will take the stage Thursday night in a second presidential debate.

Thursday night’s debate will feature two candidates from Colorado, Sen. Michael Bennet and former Gov. John Hickenlooper. It will also feature the top two polling candidates in former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The debate airs on KOAA 5 at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The full list of candidates appearing are:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (VT)

Sen. Kamala Harris (CA)

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Mayor Pete Buttigieg (South Bend, IN)

Sen. Michael Bennet (CO)

Author Marianne Williamson

Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA)

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (NY)

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Former Gov. John Hickenlooper (CO)

On Wednesday night, another 10 candidates shared their vision of America’s future.

The crowded field shared many common beliefs but the candidates were divided on how to tackle some of the country’s most pressing problems.

Most argued the economy is rigged against working Americans.

“The immigrants didn’t do that to you, the big corporations did that you,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

One target was insurance companies, reaping big profits from expensive health care.

“Look at the business model of an insurance company. It’s to bring in as many dollars as they can in premiums and to pay out as few dollars as possible for your health care,” Senator Elizabeth Warren said.

Still, but they disagree whether Warren’s “Medicare For All” is the answer.

“We should be a party that keeps what’s working and fixes what’s broken,” Congressman John Delaney said.

With Trump supporters protesting outside, the candidates launched an all-out assault on the president’s policies.

“The biggest threat to the United States is Donald Trump!” Washington Governor Jay Inslee said.