Lineups set for both nights of Democratic primary debate

(NBC News) – The 20 candidates who made the cut for the first Democratic Presidential Primary Debate have been divided into two groups.

The debate will air in two parts on Wednesday, June 26, and Thursday, June 27 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Miami.

Democratic primary debate night 1

Candidates appearing on night one are:

  • Sen. Cory Booker (NJ)
  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA)
  • Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (TX)
  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar (MN)
  • Former Rep. John Delaney (MD)
  • Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (HI)
  • Former Housing Secretary Julian Castro
  • Rep. Tim Ryan (OH)
  • Mayor Bill de Blasio (New York)
  • Gov. Jay Inslee (WA)
Democratic primary debate night 2

Candidates appearing on night two are:

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders (VT)
  • Sen. Kamala Harris (CA)
  • Former Vice President Joe Biden
  • Mayor Pete Buttigieg (South Bend, IN)
  • Sen. Michael Bennet (CO)
  • Author Marianne Williamson
  • Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA)
  • Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (NY)
  • Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
  • Former Gov. John Hickenlooper (CO)

NBC News determined the matchups by randomly drawing the candidates’ names, then assigning each group to one of the debate nights.

The drawing took place at NBC News headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York. One representative from each qualifying campaign was invited to attend the drawing along with DNC officials.

