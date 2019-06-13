Hickenlooper announces climate plan

DENVER – Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper announced details of his plan to combat climate change on Thursday as part of his 2020 Presidential campaign. He made the announcement in a post on Medium.com.

Along with investments in infrastructure and research & development, and a commitment to rejoin the Paris Accords, Hickenlooper said he intended to implement a carbon tax. He also announced the launch of a new Climate Corps program and loan forgiveness programs to encourage workers to address climate change and make the United States a globe leader in climate technology.

“As Denver’s Mayor and Colorado’s Governor, I brought people together to launch clean energy projects and enact pioneering climate change legislation. As a small business owner, I know that being asked to decide between good jobs and a clean environment is a false choice. As a trained geologist and the only scientist now seeking the presidency, I bring a practical, fact-based understanding of earth science,” said Hickenlooper in a statement. “As president, I will lead an urgent, global effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and move humanity toward a low-carbon future.”

Hickenlooper says he does not support the Green New Deal because he believes the plan’s federal jobs guarantee will be difficult to pass in Congress, slowing the “urgent pace” needed to tackle climate change.

Hickenlooper is considered by some to be one of the nation’s top leaders on climate change.

As Colorado’s governor, Hickenlooper brought together the environmental community and the oil and gas industry to negotiate the country’s first regulations to control methane emissions, which research shows has 25 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide.