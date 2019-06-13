Democrats announce 2020 presidential candidates who qualified for first debate

(AP NEWS) The Democratic National Committee has announced the 20 candidates who have qualified for the party’s first presidential primary debates later this month.

Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper and U.S. Senator Michael Bennet both made the cut.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock was the most high-profile candidate left off the list. He failed to reach the party’s polling or grassroots fundraising thresholds.

U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, former U.S. Sen. Mike Gravel of Alaska and Miramar, Florida, Mayor Wayne Messam were among the others who missed the threshold for the debate.

Bullock’s campaign has argued that he should have qualified but that the DNC changed its rules midstream, a charge that DNC Chairman Tom Perez rejects.

The debates will take place June 26-27 in Miami. NBC News plans Friday to hold a random drawing assigning 10 candidates to each night.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)