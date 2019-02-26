Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
City Council Candidate Forum on March 9, 2019

On behalf of KOAA5, The Gazette and El Pomar Foundation’s Forum for Civic Advancement we invite you to attend a City Council Candidate Forum on March 9, 2019.  The evening will be a unique and exciting opportunity for both attendees and viewers to get to know the candidates for Colorado Springs’ City Council.

The forum will take place from 5:30-7:00 pm at El Pomar’s Penrose House Pavilion, 1661 Mesa Avenue in Colorado Springs and include all the candidates running for your City Council.  KOAA will carry this forum live on air 5:30-7:00 pm and KOAA.com and Gazette.com will simultaneously stream the event as well for the voters of Colorado Springs.  A reception will immediately follow this event, giving voters like yourself the opportunity to meet the candidates.

If you would like to register please go to this Eventbrite signup page: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/18917621833

If you have a question you want to submit to the candidates, please submit it via this email address: forum@koaa.com

