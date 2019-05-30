President Trump honors USAFA graduate who battled cancer into remission

COLORADO SPRINGS – During the 2019 USAFA graduation ceremony on Thursday, President Donald Trump took a moment to honor one graduate from the Academy who battled cancer into submission.

According to the Academy, 2nd Lt. Parker Hammond was diagnosed with testicular cancer during his junior year at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Hammond, who grew up in Colorado Springs, described the diagnosis and the following surgery as a “blur.”

After his operation, Hammond worked on recovery and reintegrating into his normal life.

However, his cancer did not go into remission and not long after the surgery, Hammond received the news that the cancer had spread to his lymph nodes and had entered stage 3.

“After consulting with his family in July, he started a nine-week chemotherapy regimen called BEP for short but comprised of three main drugs: bleomycin, etoposide and platinum. The side effects left him fatigued, nauseous and sensitive to light.” -USAFA

According to the academy, Hammond took the recovery day by day and credits his faith, family, squadron members, and friends as major encouraging factors, helping him through his recovery.

Last September, Hammond finally received the good news that his cancer had gone into remission, and months later, he was granted the “necessary waivers to commission.”

On Thursday, Hammond received personal honors from President Trump, going on stage and shaking his hand.

Hammond graduates as a commissioned second lieutenant and is set to become a munitions and missiles maintenance officer.

He hopes to go through medical school and encourages everyone to, “Check yourself… cancer is something we should feel comfortable talking about in the open.”