Shaving heads and fighting cancer

COLORADO SPRINGS – Flocks of Colorado Springs residents shaved their heads Saturday at the annual Back East Bar & Grill event that supports the fight against children’s cancer.

“Kids shouldn’t be cancer patients, they should be kids,” stated Mark Kline, a participant in the event.

“If they can be courageous and brave the bald, so can I,” continued Megan Allen, another participant.

Over nearly a decade, the event has raised and donated more than $325,000 to St. Baldrick’s Foundation, an organization that works to find cures for childhood cancer.

This year, organizers hope to raise another chunk of cash, bringing their long, and ongoing campaign, towards the $400,000 mark.

“It’s something that is definitely underfunded and definitely needs more awareness,” said Allen.

The goal, is to share and support, “We want to show that we love everyone who is going through the fight and that we’re fighting with you,” finished Mark Hubert, the MC for the event.

If you would like to learn more about how you can get involved with supporting the fight against childhood cancers, you can visit the St. Baldrick’s Foundation website.