The Dancing Stormtrooper of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – There’s a dancing Star Wars stormtrooper in town, and he’s promoting kindness and tax services.

So, it’s tax season again!

It’s that special time of year where you look over your accounts, make sure your financial books are in order, and see folks dressed up as Lady Liberty dancing on the streets near tax service institutions.

While each and every costumed tax services promoter has their own dance and style, one former Death Star employee is working hard, in full Star Wars regalia.

But far from simply promoting tax services, this trooper, Jimmy Beisch, has a very un-‘Vaderlike’ message to share with people.

“Be kind to one another, smile, have fun with life, and dance! That’s what it’s all about,” he exclaimed.

If you want to catch Jimmy and his Star Wars themed dance, you can usually see him in the afternoon near the Liberty Tax on Platte.