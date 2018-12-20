Details on 2018 homicide investigations in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY – As of late December, authorities in El Paso County have investigated 46 homicides making it the deadliest year within all the jurisdictions inside the county. The majority of the 2018 investigations fall within the jurisdiction of the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office have managed 8 cases this year, with an additional case of a deputy-involved shooting investigated by CSPD. As the end of the year approaches there are only 2 cases not cleared with the arrest of a suspect or review by the District Attorney’s Office.

News5 went through crime statistics available free to the public online and verified with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office the data we’ve collected on homicides this year.

This year’s homicide cases have been linked to drug-related activity, accidental shootings, domestic violence, an deputy-involved shooting, and two killings without any information available about a possible motive.

The map in this story serves as a reference for homicides across southern Colorado by investigating agency in chronological order, along with a summary of the case so far. Click here for more data on these cases including weapons used, victim age and gender, suspect age and gender, and what charges were filed if any.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office homicide investigation for 2018

January 17th

Jerwarren Donterius Jackson, 23 was stabbed inside his apartment at the Hampton Village on the 1600 block of Hampton South in the Stratmoor Hills area. According to court documents, Tatyana King, 22, told investigators she was punched in the face by Jackson during an argument in which he accused her of cheating. Jackson was able to walk away from being stabbed in the abdomen only to die at the hospital. King was arrested on a charge of first degree murder, but plead guilty to second degree murder in June.

April 14th

Larry Nelson, 72, and his wife Pamela Nelson, 70, were found inside their home by deputies doing a welfare check in the early morning of April 14th at their home 13500 Hobby Horse Ln in the Hanover area. Investigators have not released any further information in this case. As of December 2018, no information is available on a potential suspect or motive. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is still asking for help solving this case.

April 22nd

Robert Glenn Maples, 50, was shot outside the Value Inn near 6875 Space Village Dr. just south of Colorado Springs city limits. Deputies were alerted about something wrong by a call from the hotel clerk who reported seeing a man with a gun. That call was followed by a man seen on the ground. Deputies later found the suspect David Rhoads, 38, and convinced him to surrender. Rhoades is charged with first degree murder.

July 22nd

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were told by a gunshot victim another man with a head could be found on property along Highway 94 east of Marksheffel Rd. Gustavo Del Sol Sanchez, 46, was killed in an alleged robbery of an illegal grow operation. This investigation spurred a check of two properties near Hanover where deputies found signs of a shooting and burglary. While checking the property a Deputy C. Wheat shot and killed William Bacorn, 18, as he waited to ambush authorities with a shotgun. It wasn’t until November when Terrell Hall, 20, and Collin Matthew, 26, were arrested on charges of first degree murder. In mid-December, Deputy Heath was cleared in an investigation by Colorado Springs Police and a review by the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

October 7th

Kenyatta Horne, 20, was shot to death on the sidewalk in his quiet neighborhood along 6400 Tranters Creek Way in Security-Widefield. Over the coming weeks deputies arrested Kyle Watts, 19, Wayne TC Sellers, 19, Tyler Lee Wheeler, 20, and Beslim Torres-Valle, 19, for first degree murder. Details on how the victim knew the suspect have not been released.

October 9th

Courtney Jackson, 42, was found shot to death inside her home on Mt. Wilson Place in the Falcon area. Her husband, Thomas Jackson (45), was arrested the same day and charged with first degree murder. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the home multiple times before the shooting. Each time they advised the husband and wife to separate from each other due to a hostile relationship.

December 1st

Cesar H. Diaz, 25, was shot and killed inside a home on the 3600 block of Saguaro Circle on December 1, 2018. Deputies believe the victim was out with friends for shooting practice earlier in the day before they returned home to drink and clean their weapons. According to court documents, one of the friends placed his Glock on the table when Isaac Klippert, 21, allegedly picked up the pistol, racked the slide, pointed the weapon at Diaz, and pulled the trigger. He told investigators he though the gun was unloaded. Klippert is charged with manslaughter. Everyone present at the incident is enlisted in the U.S. Army and posted at Ft. Carson.