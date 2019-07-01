Wildland fire burning north of Penrose near Highway 115

FREMONT COUNTY – Penrose firefighters are en route to a fire burning west of Highway 115 early Monday morning.

Authorities say it is burning on a ridge near milemarker 23 west of Highway 115. That’s about 8 miles north of Penrose.

The Fremont County Office of Emergency Management posted to its Facebook page that Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Penrose Fire units are on the way to the fire.

They’re asking that drivers give crews extra room while they coordinate a response. This is a developing story. We will update this story when we confirm more information.