Pueblo police investigating shooting that left 2 people injured

 

PUEBLO – Police in Pueblo are investigating a shooting that broke out at a graduation party late Saturday night on Fairfield Lane.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unconscious man in the street, who was beaten and another man behind the residence with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday morning, an officer found the suspect vehicle from the shooting behind a southside apartment. Police later found one of the suspects, who is now in custody for questioning.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with any information should call Pueblo police. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Jovana Simic is a morning producer at KOAA News 5.
